COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3,200 confirmed cases, 19,872 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 3,200 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 19,872 local asymptomatic infections and one imported asymptomatic patient on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

Of all the local infections, 307 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 2,547 confirmed patients and 19,494 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

The first 2,547 patients tested positive during central quarantine.



The 2,548th to 2,893rd patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 2,894th to 3,200th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 976 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 19,494 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 378 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.



A total of 1,028 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported asymptomatic case

The case is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 29.



The new case has been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 549 patients and 8,071 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,568 imported cases, 4,536 have been discharged upon recovery and 32 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 15,284 local cases, 2,600 have been discharged upon recovery and 12,684 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities. No suspected local case is undergoing tests.