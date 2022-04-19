Foreign firms support Shanghai's move toward work resumption

News / Metro

Multiple foreign companies in Shanghai said they support the city government's decision to resume work and production, refuting rumors that they refused to cooperate.
Despite the closed management that is being implemented in Shanghai, production at 3M's Caohejing base has not been suspended.

3M's medical respirator production has continued in an orderly manner during the city's closed management, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"3M actively supports Shanghai's fight against the pandemic while developing a plan to resume work and production," it said.

Chemical giant DuPont on Monday also refuted social media rumor regarding its so-called refusal to follow a request from the Shanghai government to resume operations and production.

DuPont said its office employees in Shanghai have been working from home where possible during the closed management, and "several branch companies have been operating in line with government guidance."

"We will resume production as soon as we receive government approval and that our colleagues are allowed to leave the community health management," the company said.

German chemical company BASF said that most of its production plants in Shanghai have been running since late March.

"We welcome the government's decision to facilitate the work resumption of the key industries. We are taking all the necessary precautionary measures according to the government requirements, to protect the health and safety of our people, as well as to maintain customer supply and business continuity as much as we can," it said.

