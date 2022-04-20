News / Metro

Man held for selling stale meat packs in a Shanghai district

  20:14 UTC+8, 2022-04-20
A man has been held for allegedly selling stale meat to some residents of Yanji area in Yangpu District, Shanghai police said on Wednesday.
Ti Gong

The bad meat has been seized by police.

A man who allegedly sold stale meat to residents of Yanji area in Yanpu District has been nabbed, Shanghai police said on Wednesday.

Police launched an investigation after residents of a neighborhood complex complained that the pork products they had purchased as a group were of inferior quality.

The person in charge of selling the products, a 41-year-old man surnamed Tong, was caught on Wednesday.

Tong allegedly purchased the stale meat and sold it to people, despite being aware that the product was of inferior quality.

He allegedly made 320,000 yuan (US$50,000) by selling the bad meat.

Police are encouraging residents to report if they find quality problems in food packs they buy.

Meanwhile, the administration for market regulation said earlier that Shanghai will enhance food safety inspection of the government's gift packs given to residents under lockdown, following complaints about their quality.

In this regard, the Pudong New Area market watchdog revealed on Wednesday that it has launched an investigation after some residents reported problems with the free food packs distributed in Zhoupu Town.

The free packs included various food products and daily necessities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
