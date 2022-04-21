News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2,634 confirmed cases, 15,861 local asymptomatic infections

  11:52 UTC+8, 2022-04-21       0
The city reported 2,634 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 15,861 local asymptomatic infections, one imported case and two asymptomatic infections on Wednesday.
The city reported 2,634 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 15,861 local asymptomatic infections, one imported case and two asymptomatic infections on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Of all the local infections, 459 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 1,976 confirmed patients and 15,619 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

2,634 local cases

The first 1,976 patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 1,977th to 2,175th patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 2,176th to 2,634th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

Eight new local fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 15,618 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 243 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported patient

The patient is a Chinese living in Canada who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on April 11.

The new case has been transferred to the designated hospital, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on April 4 via Switzerland.

The second case is a Chinese living in Canada who arrived at the local airport on April 11.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 1,177 patients and 19,124 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to April 20, of all the 32,741 local cases, 8,743 have been discharged upon recovery and 23,973 are still hospitalized, including 139 severe cases and 20 critical cases. Twenty-five fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,579 imported cases, 4,559 have been discharged upon recovery and 20 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
