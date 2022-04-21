4 hospitals designated for COVID-positive pregnant women

Outpatients and emergency departments have been operating normally at maternity hospitals in Shanghai. Ambulances will answer the calls of pregnant women on a priority base.

Shanghai has designated four hospitals to receive pregnant or lying-in women who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the city's health commission.

They are the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in suburban Jinshan District, Huashan Hospital's northern branch in Baoshan District, Renji Hospital's southern branch in Minhang District and Pudong Hospital in the Pudong New Area.

More than 60 obstetric doctors and nurses from the city's top maternity hospitals, such as Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital and International Peace Maternity & Child Health Hospital of the China Welfare Institute, have been assigned to work at the designated hospitals, revealed Wu Qianyu, a senior official with the commission.

It may be noted that outpatients and emergency departments have been operating normally at local maternity hospitals. Ambulances will answer the calls of pregnant women on a priority base.

These hospitals have been asked to set up buffer zones along with quarantine wards and delivery rooms for those in emergency condition but lacking negative nucleic acid test reports. The polymerase chain reaction testing and treatment must be conducted simultaneously.

If patients test positive, quick quarantine, screening and disinfection measures should be launched to restore normal operation in time, Wu suggested.

She said such measures should also be implemented at other local hospitals to ensure medical treatment for patients.

Buffer zones should be set up in operation theaters, emergency rooms and wards. Patients in the buffer zone can be transferred to normal wards after testing negative for COVID-19.



The emergency department, fever clinic, hemodialysis room, intensive care unit, as well as the obstetrics and neonatology departments must operate normally, Wu said.