Jiangsu supermarket operator probed over dicey gift packs

A supermarket operator in neighboring Jiangsu Province is being investigated for allegedly violating China's food safety laws as the free gift packs it supplied to residents in Shanghai's Minhang District were allegedly not up to the mark.

Shanghai's market regulators have beefed up inspection of the free gift packs being delivered to locked-down residents following a slew of complaints regarding the products' quality. Some have also launched investigations.

The free rationing products are procured by subdistrict or town authorities and delivered to residents to ensure they have supplies of food and daily necessities amid the lockdown.

In the present case, residents of Hongqiao Town complained that the manufacturer of the bean starch delivered in the gift packs had its registration canceled two years ago and the soy sauce producer had faced quality problems in the past.

The Minhang District Administration for Market Regulation said on Thursday that it is investigating Jiangsu Hongxin Supermarket Chain Co Ltd, the supplier of the food packs.

Meanwhile, the Songjiang District Administration for Market Regulation and Jiuliting Subdistrict authorities are looking into pork supplied by the subdistrict following gripes from residents, officials said on Wednesday.

Market regulators in the Pudong New Area are also investigating after netizens complained that the free gift pack containing food and daily necessities from the Zhoupu Town government had quality problems.