News / Metro

Jiangsu supermarket operator probed over dicey gift packs

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:00 UTC+8, 2022-04-21       0
A Jiangsu Province supermarket operator is being investigated after the free gift packs it supplied to residents in Minhang District were found to be below standard.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:00 UTC+8, 2022-04-21       0
Jiangsu supermarket operator probed over dicey gift packs

Residents have questioned the quality of some of the items in the free gift packs delivered by the Hongqiao Town government in Minhang District.

Jiangsu supermarket operator probed over dicey gift packs

Residents of Jiuliting Subdistrict in suburban Songjiang District complained about the inferior quality of the pork supplied by subdistrict authorities.

A supermarket operator in neighboring Jiangsu Province is being investigated for allegedly violating China's food safety laws as the free gift packs it supplied to residents in Shanghai's Minhang District were allegedly not up to the mark.

Shanghai's market regulators have beefed up inspection of the free gift packs being delivered to locked-down residents following a slew of complaints regarding the products' quality. Some have also launched investigations.

The free rationing products are procured by subdistrict or town authorities and delivered to residents to ensure they have supplies of food and daily necessities amid the lockdown.

In the present case, residents of Hongqiao Town complained that the manufacturer of the bean starch delivered in the gift packs had its registration canceled two years ago and the soy sauce producer had faced quality problems in the past.

The Minhang District Administration for Market Regulation said on Thursday that it is investigating Jiangsu Hongxin Supermarket Chain Co Ltd, the supplier of the food packs.

Meanwhile, the Songjiang District Administration for Market Regulation and Jiuliting Subdistrict authorities are looking into pork supplied by the subdistrict following gripes from residents, officials said on Wednesday.

Market regulators in the Pudong New Area are also investigating after netizens complained that the free gift pack containing food and daily necessities from the Zhoupu Town government had quality problems.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Hongqiao
Minhang
Songjiang
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     