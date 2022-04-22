ZAction donates baby wipes for families in COVID-19 hospitals

The social welfare organization's supporters rallied to source and deliver batches of the infant products to facilities in Minhang and Hongkou districts.

Editor's note:

Shanghai Daily has launched a "Go Shanghai!" donation campaign to help those who are currently treated in makeshift hospitals. Although parents can accompany their children during the quarantine, diapers, infant formulae, baby wipes and toys remain among the daily necessities for them. In addition, donations to adult patients and medics are also welcomed. This series explores how local multinationals are responding and helping out.



Ti Gong

Social welfare organization ZAction, a subsidiary of Zhongan Online P&C Insurance, has donated 200 packs of baby wipes to local COVID-19 hospitals for use mainly by children and their parents.

On behalf of its volunteers, ZAction donated the products to the southern branch of Renji Hospital in Minhang District and the Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine. Yueyang operates a major makeshift hospital on Jinian Road in Hongkou District, mainly for local families with COVID-19 patients.

The donation is part of a campaign initiated by Shanghai Daily in early April to help people who are currently quarantined in COVID-19 hospitals.

"After learning about the needs of the children, ZAction issued a notice on its volunteers' WeChat group to seek help," said Li Xiangyi, a senior PR officer with the company.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Some volunteers working for a maternity and infant brand answered the call and arranged for the purchase of the batches of infant products.

The volunteers also helped to arrange the logistics amid the city's lockdown and other COVID-19 control measures.

Shanghai Children's Medical Center, which operates the family section of a makeshift hospital in Pudong, appealed for help in early April, as children's daily necessities, such as diapers, masks, baby formula and napkins, were in short supply.

Shanghai Daily then launched the "Go Shanghai!" campaign to seek donations to help with shortages at local makeshift hospitals for family infections. Many multinational enterprises and charity organizations, including ZAction, responded immediately.