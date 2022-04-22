News / Metro

ZAction donates baby wipes for families in COVID-19 hospitals

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  14:06 UTC+8, 2022-04-23       0
The social welfare organization's supporters rallied to source and deliver batches of the infant products to facilities in Minhang and Hongkou districts.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  14:06 UTC+8, 2022-04-23       0

Editor's note:

Shanghai Daily has launched a "Go Shanghai!" donation campaign to help those who are currently treated in makeshift hospitals. Although parents can accompany their children during the quarantine, diapers, infant formulae, baby wipes and toys remain among the daily necessities for them. In addition, donations to adult patients and medics are also welcomed. This series explores how local multinationals are responding and helping out.

ZAction donates baby wipes for families in COVID-19 hospitals
Ti Gong

A girl receives a pack of baby wipes donated by ZAction.

Social welfare organization ZAction, a subsidiary of Zhongan Online P&C Insurance, has donated 200 packs of baby wipes to local COVID-19 hospitals for use mainly by children and their parents.

On behalf of its volunteers, ZAction donated the products to the southern branch of Renji Hospital in Minhang District and the Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine. Yueyang operates a major makeshift hospital on Jinian Road in Hongkou District, mainly for local families with COVID-19 patients.

The donation is part of a campaign initiated by Shanghai Daily in early April to help people who are currently quarantined in COVID-19 hospitals.

"After learning about the needs of the children, ZAction issued a notice on its volunteers' WeChat group to seek help," said Li Xiangyi, a senior PR officer with the company.

ZAction donates baby wipes for families in COVID-19 hospitals
Ti Gong

Boxes of baby wipes are transported to a local makeshift hospital.

ZAction donates baby wipes for families in COVID-19 hospitals
Ti Gong

Loads of baby wipes donated to Yueyang Hospital which operates a makeshift facility mainly for local family infections.

Some volunteers working for a maternity and infant brand answered the call and arranged for the purchase of the batches of infant products.

The volunteers also helped to arrange the logistics amid the city's lockdown and other COVID-19 control measures.

Shanghai Children's Medical Center, which operates the family section of a makeshift hospital in Pudong, appealed for help in early April, as children's daily necessities, such as diapers, masks, baby formula and napkins, were in short supply.

Shanghai Daily then launched the "Go Shanghai!" campaign to seek donations to help with shortages at local makeshift hospitals for family infections. Many multinational enterprises and charity organizations, including ZAction, responded immediately.

ZAction donates baby wipes for families in COVID-19 hospitals
Ti Gong

A medical staffer present the wipes donated by ZAction to a child at a local makeshift hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Hongkou
Minhang
Pudong
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     