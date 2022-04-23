Baby delivered, then surgery for cervical cancer

Local doctors delivered a 41-year-old woman's baby girl, and immediately after conducted surgery for cervical cancer.

The woman was found to have the possibility of cervical cancer while registering her pregnancy at a hospital.

She was directed to the Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital of Fudan University for a consultation. Doctors told her bleeding during the early stages of pregnancy could be a sign of cancer.

Doctors confirmed she had cervical cancer and conducted two surgeries to identify the progress of the cancer, which was at an early stage.

Due to the woman's strong commitment to keeping the fetus and doctor's multidisciplinary discussion of her condition, doctors decided to conduct strict monitoring on her during the pregnancy and made plans for an emergency.

The woman reported a sign of premature delivery at the 35th week of pregnancy. Without a latest nucleic acid testing report, the hospital arranged an emergency check and started preparations for surgery.

After delivering a baby girl, doctors carried out a cervical cancer operation.

The hospital's Dr Hua Keqin said proper check-up during pregnancy is important to detect cancer at an early stage.

"We have had the ability to treat cervical cancer while reserving women's fertility," Hua said.

"So far, our hospital has finished over 1,000 such surgeries. Only 0.1 percent of the patients have had a relapse. More than 340 patients have delivered their babies. Early detection and treatment are key."