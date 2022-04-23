News / Metro

Officials outline correct use of disinfectants

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:03 UTC+8, 2022-04-23       0
Citizens are being asked to avoid putting disinfectant into sewers, which will not prevent COVID-19 infection, but will corrode pipelines and pollute the environment.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:03 UTC+8, 2022-04-23       0
Officials outline correct use of disinfectants
Imaginechina

A sanitation staff member disinfects the iconic bronze bull on the Bund.

Citizens are being asked to avoid putting disinfectant into sewers, which will not prevent COVID-19 infection but will corrode pipelines and pollute the environment.

There is an extremely low possibility that the virus could be transmitted through sewers as long as there is no air link with neighbors, said Wang Tong, deputy director of the Shanghai Patriotic Health Campaign Committee Office.

It is one of the six improper ways of disinfection cited by the office on Saturday.

Other improper ways include spraying disinfectants directly on people, disinfecting outdoor air, conducting mass disinfection of greenery, streets or walls, as well as using chemical disinfectants in indoor areas when people are inside.

Disinfection in these ways will not kill the virus but instead will damage health and environment, according to Wang.

Cleaning, exposure to sunlight and ventilation remain the major ways of household disinfection. Tableware can be boiled, while clothes and other fabrics can be soaked for disinfection.

Officials outline correct use of disinfectants
Imaginechina

A tanker washes a road.

Wang noted that group buying items or online orders must be carefully disinfected.

Citizens are asked to avoid contact with volunteers or delivery staff when receiving group buying products or online orders.

They must wear a mask and glove when accepting the parcels. They are asked to disinfect the surface of the box with alcohol wipes or mist spray and open after putting them aside for about half an hour. They should avoid taking the paper boxes or wrappings home.

Shanghai has listed cleaning and disinfection as one of the nine actions to achieve zero community transmission of COVID-19 as soon as possible.

The disinfection campaign mainly focuses on the accommodation of the positive cases after they are transferred, the public areas of the residential building they live, the companies where any cross-infection happened, the items of discharged COVID-19 patients as well as the distribution and reception places for online orders of courier firms and at local communities.

Shanghai launched two rounds of road washing campaigns on April 17 and 19 to remove 744 tons of garbage. Follow-up steps will be taken to keep the local streets clean, said Tang Jiafu, deputy director of the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

Officials outline correct use of disinfectants
Imaginechina

A sanitation staff member disinfects a local street.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     