COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1,931 confirmed cases, 15,698 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 1,931 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 15,698 local asymptomatic infections on Thursday.

The city reported 1,931 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 15,698 local asymptomatic infections on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

Of all the local infections, 143 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 1,685 confirmed patients and 15,551 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

1,931 local cases

The first 1,685 patients tested positive during central quarantine.



The 1,686th to 1,788th patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 1,789th to 1,931st patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

Eleven new local fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 15,551 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 147 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.



No new imported cases were reported yesterday.

Meanwhile, 1,736 patients and 26,256 asymptomatic infections were discharged.



From February 26 to April 21, of all the 34,672 local cases, 10,475 have been discharged upon recovery and 24,161 are still hospitalized, including 160 severe cases and 24 critical cases. A total of 36 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,579 imported cases, 4,563 have been discharged upon recovery and 16 are still hospitalized.