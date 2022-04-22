News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1,931 confirmed cases, 15,698 local asymptomatic infections

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:20 UTC+8, 2022-04-22       0
The city reported 1,931 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 15,698 local asymptomatic infections on Thursday.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:20 UTC+8, 2022-04-22       0

The city reported 1,931 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 15,698 local asymptomatic infections on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

Of all the local infections, 143 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 1,685 confirmed patients and 15,551 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

1,931 local cases

The first 1,685 patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 1,686th to 1,788th patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 1,789th to 1,931st patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

Eleven new local fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 15,551 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 147 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

No new imported cases were reported yesterday.

Meanwhile, 1,736 patients and 26,256 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to April 21, of all the 34,672 local cases, 10,475 have been discharged upon recovery and 24,161 are still hospitalized, including 160 severe cases and 24 critical cases. A total of 36 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,579 imported cases, 4,563 have been discharged upon recovery and 16 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     