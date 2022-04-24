News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1,401 confirmed cases, 19,657 local asymptomatic infections

Of all local confirmed cases, 541 were previously asymptomatic infections and 816 were detected during central quarantine.
The city reported 1,401 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 19,657 local asymptomatic infections and no new imported cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

Of all the local infections, 541 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 816 confirmed patients and 19,421 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

1,401 local cases

The first 816 patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 817th to 860th patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 861st to 1,401st patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 39 new local fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 19,421 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 236 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Meanwhile, 2,243 patients and 16,628 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to April 23, of all the 38,809 local confirmed cases, 14,592 have been discharged upon recovery and 24,130 are still hospitalized, including 160 severe cases and 19 critical cases. A total of 87 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,579 imported cases, 4,568 have been discharged upon recovery and 11 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Follow Us

