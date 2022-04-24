News / Metro

Lingang makeshift hospital upgraded to treat over-80s

﻿ Zhu Yuting
  18:35 UTC+8, 2022-04-24
Part of the facility has been upgraded into a designated hospital for ordinary and severe COVID-19 cases.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
  18:35 UTC+8, 2022-04-24       0

Part of the makeshift hospital in Pudong's Lingang area has been upgraded into a designated hospital for ordinary and severe COVID-19 cases, especially for the treatment of seniors over 80 years old, Huashan Hospital announced on Saturday.

A total of 2,000 beds have been set for the new designated hospital and most of them are occupied now, according to Huashan Hospital, which manages the facility.

The new hospital is equipped with more professional medical facilities, such as oxygen carriers, blood test labs, emergency treatment facilities, CT scanned equipment as well as medicines. Relevant medical workers are also at hand.

Along with the medical teams from neighboring Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces, Huashan Hospital has started to be in charge of the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 cases in Lingang makeshift hospital since April 5.

The makeshift hospital with 13,600 beds has admitted 31,000 patients since it began operation, and 21,000 of them have discharged, said Huashan.

Ti Gong

Lingang makeshift hospital

Ti Gong
﻿
﻿
