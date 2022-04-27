News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1,606 confirmed cases, 11,956 local asymptomatic infections

  10:15 UTC+8, 2022-04-27       0
The city reported 1,606 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 11,956 local asymptomatic infections and 48 deaths on Tuesday.
The city reported 1,606 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 11,956 local asymptomatic infections and 48 deaths on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Of all the local infections, 1,253 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 340 confirmed patients and 11,798 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

1,606 local cases

The first 340 patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 341st to 353rd patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 354th to 1,606th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 48 new local fatalities were reported.

Li Yi / SHINE

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 11,798 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 158 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

No imported cases were reported yesterday.

Meanwhile, 2,640 patients and 30,534 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to April 26, of all the 44,548 local confirmed cases, 21,621 have been discharged upon recovery and 22,689 are still hospitalized, including 244 severe cases and 27 critical cases. A total of 238 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,579 imported cases, 4,573 have been discharged upon recovery and six are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE
