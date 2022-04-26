News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1,661 confirmed cases, 15,319 local asymptomatic infections

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  10:40 UTC+8, 2022-04-26       0
The city reported 1,661 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 15,319 local asymptomatic infections and 52 deaths on Monday.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  10:40 UTC+8, 2022-04-26       0

The city reported 1,661 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 15,319 local asymptomatic infections and 52 deaths on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Of all the local infections, 968 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 675 confirmed patients and 15,120 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

1,661 local cases

The first 675 patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 676th to 693rd patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 694th to 1,661st patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 52 new local fatalities were reported.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1,661 confirmed cases, 15,319 local asymptomatic infections
Li Yi / SHINE

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 15,120 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 199 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

No imported cases were reported yesterday.

Meanwhile, 1,943 patients and 12,872 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to April 25, of all the 42,942 local confirmed cases, 18,982 have been discharged upon recovery and 23,770 are still hospitalized, including 259 severe cases and 28 critical cases. A total of 190 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,579 imported cases, 4,572 have been discharged upon recovery and seven are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     