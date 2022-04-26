COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1,661 confirmed cases, 15,319 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 1,661 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 15,319 local asymptomatic infections and 52 deaths on Monday.

The city reported 1,661 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 15,319 local asymptomatic infections and 52 deaths on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Of all the local infections, 968 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 675 confirmed patients and 15,120 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

The first 675 patients tested positive during central quarantine.



The 676th to 693rd patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 694th to 1,661st patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 52 new local fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 15,120 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 199 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.



No imported cases were reported yesterday.

Meanwhile, 1,943 patients and 12,872 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to April 25, of all the 42,942 local confirmed cases, 18,982 have been discharged upon recovery and 23,770 are still hospitalized, including 259 severe cases and 28 critical cases. A total of 190 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,579 imported cases, 4,572 have been discharged upon recovery and seven are still hospitalized.