New way to report IPR infringements in Minhang

Residents of Minhang District can now report intellectual-property-rights (IPR) infringements through the local people's procuratorate's official WeChat account.

Residents of Minhang District can now report intellectual-property-rights (IPR) infringements through the local people's procuratorate's official WeChat account, the prosecutors announced via an online news release on Sunday, ahead of Tuesday's World Intellectual Property Day.

Along with the district's public security bureau, market watchdogs as well as culture and tourism authorities, Minhang prosecutors have launched a platform, the Minhang Intellectual property Procuratorate (MIP), to collect tips and other information relating to IPR infringement.

People can visit the official "Minhangjiancha" WeChat account to report infringements or scan the QR code below.

Ti Gong

After prosecutors receive information, they relay it to relevant authorities for further investigation.

"All of the tips are checked by special personnel under the special encrypted background of the procuratorate to ensure the safety of personal information," said Zhang Chen, deputy head of the district's prosecutors.

Prosecutors also released guidance for Minhang enterprises to establish a compliance system for preventing infringements on trade secrets.

"In terms of preventing IPR infringements, we are prioritizing cracking down on crimes related to stealing trade secrets," said Zhang Chen, deputy head of the Minhang Public Security Bureau. "I hope the platform helps us solve these kinds of cases."

During the news release, Minhang authorities also signed an agreement to enhance the connection between the administrative regulation of IPR and penal justice control, further integrating resources used to crack down on infringements.