News / Metro

New way to report IPR infringements in Minhang

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:42 UTC+8, 2022-04-25       0
Residents of Minhang District can now report intellectual-property-rights (IPR) infringements through the local people's procuratorate's official WeChat account.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:42 UTC+8, 2022-04-25       0

Residents of Minhang District can now report intellectual-property-rights (IPR) infringements through the local people's procuratorate's official WeChat account, the prosecutors announced via an online news release on Sunday, ahead of Tuesday's World Intellectual Property Day.

Along with the district's public security bureau, market watchdogs as well as culture and tourism authorities, Minhang prosecutors have launched a platform, the Minhang Intellectual property Procuratorate (MIP), to collect tips and other information relating to IPR infringement.

People can visit the official "Minhangjiancha" WeChat account to report infringements or scan the QR code below.

New way to report IPR infringements in Minhang
Ti Gong

The QR code to report IPR infringements.

After prosecutors receive information, they relay it to relevant authorities for further investigation.

"All of the tips are checked by special personnel under the special encrypted background of the procuratorate to ensure the safety of personal information," said Zhang Chen, deputy head of the district's prosecutors.

Prosecutors also released guidance for Minhang enterprises to establish a compliance system for preventing infringements on trade secrets.

"In terms of preventing IPR infringements, we are prioritizing cracking down on crimes related to stealing trade secrets," said Zhang Chen, deputy head of the Minhang Public Security Bureau. "I hope the platform helps us solve these kinds of cases."

During the news release, Minhang authorities also signed an agreement to enhance the connection between the administrative regulation of IPR and penal justice control, further integrating resources used to crack down on infringements.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Minhang
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     