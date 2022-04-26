News / Metro

Shanghai's pandemic resurgence began earlier than first reported case

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:24 UTC+8, 2022-04-26       0
Due to the high-concealing nature of the Omicron variant, COVID-19 was already being transmitted on a certain scale across Shanghai when the first positive case was detected.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:24 UTC+8, 2022-04-26       0
Shanghai's pandemic resurgence began earlier than first reported case
Imaginechina

A local resident receives a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test during a new round of COVID-19 screening in Shanghai on Tuesday.

The resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in Shanghai had already begun in late February before the city's first case was discovered on March 1, a senior official with the city's Center for Disease Control and Prevention declared on Tuesday.

Due to the high-concealing nature of the dominant Omicron variant of the coronavirus, COVID-19 was already being transmitted on a certain scale across the city when the first positive case was detected, Sun Xiaodong, deputy director of the Shanghai CDC, said.

"The virus then spread rapidly across local wholesale markets, wet markets, companies and other gathering places and sites, triggering a wide range of community transmission in a rather short period of time," he explained at the city's daily COVID-19 press briefing.

Shanghai reported the first locally transmitted COVID-19 case on March 1 during the ongoing round of the pandemic. The 56-year-old female retiree, who lives at 155 Zhidan Road in Putuo District, went to Tongji Hospital after getting fever.

Since then, the city's pandemic saw a "geometric growth" in the early stage of the pandemic and the growth range has since been increasing rapidly, Sun noted.

As of Sunday, the city had reported more than 500,000 COVID-19 cases.

According to gene sequencing done by the center, the pandemic in Shanghai was mainly caused by the Omicron BA.2 and BA.2.2 subvariants, which are highly contagious, well hidden and spread fast, Sun revealed.

Due to the short incubation period of about three days on average, the Omicron variant can be transmitted to the third generation within a week.

In Shanghai, the number of cases increased to over 1,000 in half a month in mid-March and then grew by tenfold to over 10,000 within 10 days. It took another 10 days for the infection number to surpass 100,000 in early April.

Furthermore, the transmissibility of Omicron is stronger than influenza and previous coronavirus variants. Without protection, a positive case can infect 9.5 others. That is the reason for the pandemic surge at some local work places with a large density of people, he pointed out.

The large proportion of asymptomatic cases, accounting for about 90 percent of the total in the city, has made the infections hard to detect. Most of these infections suffer mild symptoms, such as runny nose, sneezing or sore throat, so many of them just treat it as normal cold or flu and don't go to hospital, Sun added.

During the early stage of the pandemic, local hospitals could detect only a few coronavirus infections in time, due to the delayed medical consultation, leading to concealed transmission later.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     