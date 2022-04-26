SABIC donates supplies in Shanghai's COVID-19 fight

The world's leading diversified chemical company headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, SABIC, donated masks, hazmat suits and other daily necessities.

Editor's note:

Shanghai Daily has launched a "Go Shanghai!" donation campaign to help those who are currently treated in makeshift hospitals. Although parents can accompany their children during the quarantine, diapers, infant formulae, baby wipes and toys remain among the daily necessities for them. In addition, donations to adult patients and medics are also welcomed. This series explores how local multinationals are responding and helping out.



The world's leading diversified chemical company headquartered in Saudi Arabia, SABIC, has donated masks, hazmat suits and other daily necessities for Shanghai's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first batch of N95 masks, hazmat suits, portable protective suits, medical shoe covers and adult diapers, donated by the chemical giant, was delivered to makeshift hospitals and communities in Huangpu and Jing'an districts by April 23 through the Shanghai Charity Foundation.

The supplies are mainly for the medical workers, volunteers and COVID-19 patients at the makeshift hospitals during the "white war" against the coronavirus pandemic.

"We responded swiftly after learning the 'Go Shanghai!' campaign initiated by Shanghai Daily and that medical and life supplies are in shortage," said Li Lei, vice president and regional head, North Asia, SABIC.

"SABIC always upholds our commitments as a responsible corporate citizen in China through charitable in-kind contributions, community and youth engagements and employee volunteer programs.

"And we are really glad that we can offer some help to the ones in need during these challenging times."

SABIC has been working with the foundation and its suppliers to overcome the challenges such as the shortage of protective gear and logistical problems in the city.

The list of supplies has also been updated repeatedly according to the new requirements of the city's COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

SABIC will continue cooperating with the foundation to purchase and donate to to makeshift hospitals designated by the foundation to serve more front line medics and patients, the company said.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai in early March SABIC globally has been paying close attention to the development of the pandemic.

The company along with its employees, customers, partners and all relevant stakeholders has been working together to support the fight against the pandemic.

The donation was part of the "Go Shanghai!" campaign initiated by Shanghai Daily to mainly help medical workers, volunteers and infected patients at makeshift hospitals.

Shanghai Daily sought donations to help with the shortages, and several multinational enterprises reached out with offers to help, including SABIC.