Local company under fire for selling expired food

  17:23 UTC+8, 2022-04-27       0
Shanghai Zeru International Trade Co sold 230 food packages via group buying to a residential complex in Pudong containing pork, chicken and vegetables.
A Shanghai company is under investigation for selling food past its expiration date to locked-down residents in the Pudong New Area.

Shanghai Zeru International Trade Co sold 230 food packages via group buying to a residential complex in Pudong containing pork, chicken and vegetables.

Among them, 60 packs of chicken had expired, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

An administrative penalty will be levied against the company based on China's food safety law, the market watchdog in Pudong said.

The company has offered affected residents refunds and compensation, according to officials.

