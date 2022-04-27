News / Metro

Back to the future: beef packaged next December

One package delivered in Fengxian District is dated packed on December 11, 2022. The company blames careless workers.
The beef was "packaged" in the future!

Is it "Back to the Future?" Some Shanghai residents say they have received "beef from beyond in group purchases."

One package is dated packed on December 11, 2022. Today is April 27, 2022.

Following residents' complaints, the market watchdog in Fengxian District conducted an investigation.

The batch of beef was produced and sold by Shanghai Yunxiao Food Co Ltd registered in Fengxian, and it was actually processed on September 23, 2021, with an expiry period of two years.

The company said its computer system had a glitch and staffers were also negligent.

It suspended sales of the beef and corrected the labeling problem in its inventory.

The Fengxian District Administration for Market Regulation said it would impose administrative penalty on the company for violating food safety regulations.

Shanghai authorities have tightened up the monitoring and inspection of food safety to ensure the quality of food products.

The announcement was made following a slew of cases involving substandard goods in group-buying packages delivered to locked-down residents.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
