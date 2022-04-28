News / Metro

Over 3.6m elderly in Shanghai fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Xinhua
  15:57 UTC+8, 2022-04-28       0
More than 3.6 million people, which account for 62 percent of those aged 60 and above in Shanghai, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, according to local authorities.

Over 2.2 million elderly residents in the megacity of 25 million people have received the booster jab, according to the latest press conference on epidemic prevention and control.

Shanghai has been optimizing the process of vaccination to provide more convenient services to senior citizens, with some districts dispatching mobile vaccination vehicles to communities, setting up temporary vaccination sites in senior care institutions, and opening special vaccination channels for the elderly.

