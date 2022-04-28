News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1,292 confirmed cases, 9,330 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 1,292 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 9,330 local asymptomatic infections and 47 deaths on Wednesday.
The city reported 1,292 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 9,330 local asymptomatic infections and 47 deaths on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Of all the local infections, 858 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 432 confirmed patients and 9,140 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

1,292 local cases

The first 432 patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 433rd to 434th patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 435th to 1,292nd patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 47 new local fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 9,140 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 190 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

No imported cases were reported yesterday.

Meanwhile, 2,310 patients and 24,879 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to April 27, of all the 45,840 local confirmed cases, 23,931 have been discharged upon recovery and 21,624 are still hospitalized, including 304 severe cases and 48 critical cases. A total of 285 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,579 imported cases, 4,573 have been discharged upon recovery and six are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
