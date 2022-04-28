COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1,292 confirmed cases, 9,330 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 1,292 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 9,330 local asymptomatic infections and 47 deaths on Wednesday.

The city reported 1,292 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 9,330 local asymptomatic infections and 47 deaths on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Of all the local infections, 858 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 432 confirmed patients and 9,140 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

The first 432 patients tested positive during central quarantine.



The 433rd to 434th patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 435th to 1,292nd patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 47 new local fatalities were reported.

The first 9,140 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 190 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.



No imported cases were reported yesterday.

Meanwhile, 2,310 patients and 24,879 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to April 27, of all the 45,840 local confirmed cases, 23,931 have been discharged upon recovery and 21,624 are still hospitalized, including 304 severe cases and 48 critical cases. A total of 285 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,579 imported cases, 4,573 have been discharged upon recovery and six are still hospitalized.