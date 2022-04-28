News / Metro

Ocean Park keepers spend lockdown living on site to care for marine life

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:03 UTC+8, 2022-04-28       0
More than 700 staff have continued to serve the daily food and nutritional needs of about 30,000 animal residents at the Pudong New Area facility.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:03 UTC+8, 2022-04-28       0
Ocean Park keepers spend lockdown living on site to care for marine life
Ti Gong

Workers at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park prepare fish for animal meals.

Ocean Park keepers spend lockdown living on site to care for marine life
Ti Gong

A keeper stays in touch with the sea lions.

Parks in Shanghai have been closed but who's taking care of the animals that call them home?

At Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area, more than 700 marine life keepers decided to stay on site during the city's lockdown to take care of the resident animals and guarantee their food and care.

The park is home to about 30,000 marine life, and they consume about 1,500 kilograms of feed daily.

Their meals include various kinds of fish and vegetables and they require healthy quantities of specific nutritional ingredients.

Before lockdown, the park had already stored a large amount of fish, fruits and vegetables. However, it was also hit by logistics difficulties and supply shortages.

To ensure adequate supplies, staffers contacted many agents and were able to purchase enough fish, such as salmon, from Shanghai Fisheries Group to guarantee the feed for animals.

Ocean Park keepers spend lockdown living on site to care for marine life
Ti Gong

A dolphin surfaces at the park.

Ocean Park keepers spend lockdown living on site to care for marine life
Ti Gong

Animal keepers clean the living area of animals.

"After we received the lockdown notice, an online conference was immediately held in late March and, unexpectedly, almost all staffers applied to stay at the park during lockdown," said Chen Jie, a senior animal care employee.

"In the beginning, we just wanted to encourage workers without seniors, children and pets at home to stay, but almost all said they were willing to accompany these creatures," said Chen.

In the end, 758 staff, including animal keepers, veterinarians, logistics and maintenance workers stayed.

"Because we have been with these lovely creatures for a long time, we have established deep bonds with them," said Wei Daixiong, an animal keeper. "They are like our own children."

"We know their living habits well, and they may feel uneasy without us," Wei added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     