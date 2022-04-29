News / Metro

Tongji University apologizes for food quality after complaints about boxed lunches

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  14:13 UTC+8, 2022-04-29       0
Market watchdog said claims about parasites in salted pork were unproven but university promised to improve food processing and sanitation standards.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  14:13 UTC+8, 2022-04-29       0

Tongji University apologized on Thursday for failing to process food carefully enough for students but said an investigations found no parasites or parasite ova in their meals.

The apology was issued in a statement released by the university's logistics management after some students posted photos online of their lunch, claiming it included suspected tapeworms, bristles, insects and snails in pork and vegetables.

As the university is under closed-loop management and students are locked in their dorms, their meals are provided by the university canteens and delivered to their doorstep by faculty or student volunteers.

The logistics department said the university received tipoffs about problems in the salted pork in the boxed lunch of students on its Siping Road Campus on Tuesday.

It said it immediately launched an investigation into the whole process of food material purchase, inspection and acceptance, processing and distribution.

Yangpu District Market Supervision and Administration Bureau also entered the campus on Tuesday afternoon to inspect the university's food material warehouse, processing rooms and stored foods.

The university received feedback from the market watchdog on Wednesday night, saying no parasites or parasite ova were found, according to the statement.

But the logistics management said it did find some canteen staff had not processed the food materials carefully enough and failed to remove improper parts.

It apologized and promised to improve the sanitation work and quality of the meals to better serve its faculty and students.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     