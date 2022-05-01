News / Metro

Free, fresh milk for medics at COVID-19 hospitals

  19:41 UTC+8, 2022-05-01
Leading Chinese dairy company Junlebao is supplying free, fresh milk to medical workers at Shanghai's COVID-19 designated and makeshift hospitals.
Editor's note:

Shanghai Daily has launched a "Go Shanghai!" donation campaign to help those who are currently treated in makeshift hospitals. Although parents can accompany their children during the quarantine, diapers, infant formulae, baby wipes and toys remain among the daily necessities for them. In addition, donations to adult patients and medics are also welcomed. This series explores how local multinationals are responding and helping out.

Ti Gong

Medical staff with the Junlebao milk.

Leading Chinese dairy company Junlebao is supplying free, fresh milk to medical workers at Shanghai's COVID-19 designated and makeshift hospitals to support the fight against the pandemic.

The first batch of 360 bottles of fresh milk, 950 milliliters each, has been delivered to the Jinian Road makeshift hospital in Hongkou District, which is operated by the Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine.

Medical workers who have been fighting on the front line of Shanghai's COVID-19 resurgence have limited access to fresh food in these hospitals. They are mainly eating instant rice, noodles or biscuits, and are short of daily supplies, according to Junlebao Shanghai.

After learning of the difficulties, the company immediately contacted Shanghai's major hospitals and asked to donate fresh milk to the medics to offer extra-nutrition for the exhausted heroes, the company said.

Ti Gong

The first batch of fresh milk arrives at a local makeshift hospital.

However, it was a challenging task to transport the fresh food in a timely manner amid the city's COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

The company has been cooperating with Shanghai Rentian Logistics which has allocated a cold-chain truck with special pass for deliveries.

"We've not tasted fresh milk for a long time," said a doctor of the hospital. "It tastes like a wild wish suddenly comes true."

The dairy company said it will keep working together with the logistic firm to support all the heroes fighting against the pandemic on the front line.

The Shanghai Children's Medical Center, which operates the family section of a makeshift hospital in the Pudong New Area, appealed for help in early April because daily necessities there were in short supply.

Shanghai Daily then launched the "Go Shanghai!" campaign, seeking donations to help with the shortages at local makeshift hospitals. Many multinational enterprises, including Junlebao, responded immediately.

Ti Gong

Fresh milk is welcome.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
