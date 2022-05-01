News / Metro

Police ensure food deliverymen have medical passes

A food deliveryman is under investigation for allegedly working despite a suspicious polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result for COVID-19, Shanghai police said on Sunday.

The 21-year-old man, surnamed Zhang, was stopped for a check by police in Yangpu District at 8:30am on Sunday.

Ti Gong

Zhang is stopped by police for a check and tests positive for antigen self-test.

Zhang didn't possess a digital pass for deliverymen which is issued by the government and valid for 24 hours based on their daily PCR and antigen test results.

He was given an antigen test on the scene and tested positive.

Police called disease control workers immediately who took him away and disinfected the spot.

Zhang, who lives in Baoshan District, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and was told by the disease control authorities to stay at home and wait for a transfer to a quarantine site, but he ignored the instructions.

For his wilfulness, Zhang could face the criminal charge of impeding the prevention and control of infectious disease.

Shanghai police said they have stepped up the crackdown on deliverymen who don't possess valid digital passes for working.

By Sunday morning, a total of 318 such deliverymen had been discovered, and decisions of punishment had been handed down to 103.

Those who deliberately escape disease control measures, such as in the case of Zhang, could face criminal charges, police said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
