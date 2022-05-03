Red Cross lends hand in Shanghai's COVID-19 battle

The Red Cross Society of China has so far collected goods worth 108 million yuan (US$16.34 million) and 39 million yuan in donation to support Shanghai's anti-COVID-19 campaign.

Since March 1, Red Cross facilities at both city and district levels have collected goods worth 108 million yuan (US$16.34 million) and 39 million yuan in donation to support Shanghai's anti-COVID-19 campaign.

The donated goods and money are used on the front line of medical facilities, central quarantine sites, communities and universities, according to officials from the Red Cross Society of China Shanghai Branch.

Catering to the needs of locked-down local universities, Shanghai's Red Cross has also guided warm-hearted residents to donate 550 tons of food, 4,500 packs of instant food, 930,000 masks and other goods like protective uniforms and disinfectants to 48 universities and colleges.

The humanitarian organization has targeted people with difficulties like cancer patients, those with mental disease and the elderly with serious ailments during the campaign by delivering necessities to their homes.

Since delivery of daily necessities has been seriously impacted due to the citywide lockdown, Red Cross officials have gone out of their way to send essentials like adults' napkins to needy elderly, solving their hygiene and other problems.