COVID-19 in Shanghai: 260 confirmed cases, 4,722 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 260 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 4,722 local asymptomatic infections, three imported cases, one imported asymptomatic infection and 16 deaths on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Of all the local infections, 151 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 108 confirmed patients and 4,660 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine.

260 local cases

The first 108 patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 109th patient was detected in the screening of high-risk groups.

The 110th to 260th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.



A total of 16 new local fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 4,660 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 62 were found in the screening of high-risk groups.



Imported cases

The first patient, a Chinese working in Canada, and the second and third patients, both Canadians, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 22.



The new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital, while the close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infection

The first patient is a Chinese living in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 22.



The new case has been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while the close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 1,869 patients and 9,573 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 3, of all the 54,625 local confirmed cases, 42,365 have been discharged upon recovery and 11,770 are still hospitalized, including 486 severe cases and 95 critical cases. A total of 490 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,588 imported cases, 4,579 have been discharged upon recovery and nine are still hospitalized.