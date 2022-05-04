News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 260 confirmed cases, 4,722 local asymptomatic infections

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:36 UTC+8, 2022-05-04       0
The city reported 260 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 4,722 local asymptomatic infections and 16 deaths on Tuesday.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:36 UTC+8, 2022-05-04       0

The city reported 260 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 4,722 local asymptomatic infections, three imported cases, one imported asymptomatic infection and 16 deaths on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Of all the local infections, 151 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 108 confirmed patients and 4,660 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine.

260 local cases

The first 108 patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 109th patient was detected in the screening of high-risk groups.

The 110th to 260th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 16 new local fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 4,660 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 62 were found in the screening of high-risk groups.

Imported cases

The first patient, a Chinese working in Canada, and the second and third patients, both Canadians, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 22.

The new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital, while the close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infection

The first patient is a Chinese living in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 22.

The new case has been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while the close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 1,869 patients and 9,573 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 3, of all the 54,625 local confirmed cases, 42,365 have been discharged upon recovery and 11,770 are still hospitalized, including 486 severe cases and 95 critical cases. A total of 490 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,588 imported cases, 4,579 have been discharged upon recovery and nine are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     