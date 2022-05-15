City on way to become water conservation society by 2025

Shanghai is striving to become a water-saving type city by improving water use efficiency and water recycling rates.

Shanghai is striving to become a water-saving type city by improving water use efficiency and water recycling rates, local water authorities said during the fall of the water saving awareness week kicking off on Sunday.

The city aims to further optimize the policies, market system and standard of water saving, to initially build a water conservation society by 2025.

As of now, nine districts, including the Pudong New area, Songjiang and Chongming, have achieved that goal.

Also, some 10 large-scale projects have been set up mainly in outskirt areas, for boosting the waste water recovery in towns, industrial systems and agricultural systems.

The treated water from the projects has been fully used in irrigation, industrial consumption as well as some city functions, such as car washing and flushing public toilets.

Moreover, digital technology also contributes to help the city build a smart water-saving mode. Dozens of smart water-saving projects are operating in the city.

Shanghai's total utilization of recycled water was 21.38 million cubic meters in 2021, an increase of 7.5 million cubic meters compared with 2020.