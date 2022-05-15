News / Metro

Unique 1879 eye of typhoon illustration available online

A free digital collection featuring China's first hand-painted eye of a typhoon will be released online on Monday.
Ti Gong

China's first hand-painted eye of a typhoon.

A free digital collection featuring China's first hand-painted eye of a typhoon will be released online on Monday, ahead of Wednesday's International Museum Day, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

The sketch was made in 1879 by a staff member of Shanghai Xujiahui weather station. It clearly depicts the typhoon eye and the spiral cloud band structure, which is highly similar to the satellite image of typhoon.

With the perfect fusion of technology and art, it has become a well-deserved treasure of the Shanghai Meteorological Museum.

The event is jointly released by the museum and "wenboshucang," a digital collection platform, aiming to explore a new way to attract public attention to typhoon alert knowledge.

People can go to the "wenboshucang" official WeChat account to get the free collection from Monday 2pm, with a limited quantity of 3,000.

Ti Gong

The hand-painted collection looks similar to a satellite image.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Follow Us

