Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory dispatches second export shipment after production resumption

A ship loaded with over 4,000 electric cars produced by US automaker Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory left a Shanghai port for Belgium on Sunday.

This is the second export shipment of Tesla cars from Shanghai since the factory resumed production on April 19 and comes five days after the first batch of vehicles left for Slovenia, according to Shanghai Customs.

Due to the latest COVID-19 resurgence in the city, the Shanghai Gigafactory had suspended production for over 20 days.

Shanghai customs said it has established a communication channel with Tesla to coordinate customs services online and help speed up the delivery of orders.

In the first four months of this year, Tesla's Shanghai factory delivered more than 180,000 vehicles, over 1.7 times the amount for the same period last year, already surpassing the total for 2020.

Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory is the first wholly foreign-owned car manufacturing enterprise in China.