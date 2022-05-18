News / Metro

Jinshan parks reopen as pandemic lockdown eases

﻿ Li Qian
  20:21 UTC+8, 2022-05-18       0
Suburban parks are reopening, but admission is limited to 50 percent of the park's capacity. Reservations are not required, but visitors must wear masks and scan the "venue code."
Ti Gong

A mother and child enjoy the flowers at Huicui Garden on Wednesday.

As Shanghai's strict pandemic lockdown eases, two more suburban parks have reopened.

Huicui Garden, a small park in the Jinshan District designed in the style of a traditional Chinese garden, welcomed guests with a carnival of Chinese roses at 8am on Wednesday.

"This is the perfect moment to enjoy Chinese roses," Ge, a local resident, remarked as she posed with her little daughter under a flower arch.

She took a deep breath to enjoy the scent of the flowers. "It smelled wonderful to me," she said.

Ti Gong

A man plays the erhu, Chinese violin, in a Chinese-style pavilion in Huicui Garden.

Chen, a Jinshan resident, got up early to visit Xincheng Park, a big greenland with a river running through it.

"I'm ecstatic. I've only been here for about 50 days. Today is the first time I've been able to appreciate the beauty of nature again, basking in the sun and enjoying the calm breeze," she said.

Both parks are open until 5pm.

Ti Gong

People enjoy a stroll in Xincheng Park.

To ensure safety, the number of visitors is restricted to 50 percent of the maximum capacity. No reservations are required, but visitors must wear masks, take temperature readings, scan the "venue code," and give a negative nucleic acid test result. Gatherings are also prohibited.

Source: SHINE
