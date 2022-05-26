31 local parks see visitors, 70 more set to reopen

More than 30 parks in Shanghai had reopened as of Thursday, with visitor numbers capped below 50 percent of their maximum capacity, the city's greenery authorities announced.

Chen Jiajun

The 31 parks are located in suburban Fengxian and Jinshan districts, including Guhua Park, Xidu Park, Guangming Park, Jinshan Park, Huicui Garden and Xincheng Park.

They have been operating smoothly since reopening, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

By the end of this month, another 70 local parks will reopen, the bureau said on Thursday.

Among them, 41 parks, such as Xinzhuang Park and Gumei Park, are in Minhang District, and 18, like Qushui Garden, are in suburban Qingpu District.

The rest are in outlying Fengxian, Jinshan, Jiading and Chongming districts, according to the bureau.

Parks in downtown districts will gradually reopen from June 1 based on pandemic prevention and control situation and requirements, it added.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Strict COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control measures have been ordered by the greenery authorities.

The number of visitors should be kept below 50 percent of the maximum capacity, and measures to limit the number of visitors will be taken in case of tour peaks.

A negative nucleic acid test result within the previous 48 hours is mandatory for admission, and visitors are also required to scan the "venue code" or have their health condition verified via a device called "digital sentry" before entry.

They should wear masks properly and go through temperature checks.

During tours, they should keep at least 2-meter social distance from each other, while gathering activities such as dancing and chorus singing are banned in the parks as are exhibitions and lectures.

Restaurants, teahouses, exhibition venues, fitness venues and amusement facilities inside parks should remain closed.

So far, 399 parks across the city have put up "venue code" displays or have been equipped with "digital sentry."

Workers at various parks have been clearing weeds, trimming trees and restoring landscapes in preparation for the reopening.



Meanwhile, disinfection, particularly targeting public toilets, benches, garbage bins, and amusement facilities, is being conducted to eliminate potential hazards.