COVID-19 in Shanghai: 45 confirmed cases, 219 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 45 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 219 local asymptomatic infections, one imported case, six imported asymptomatic infections and one new death on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

45 confirmed cases

The first 12 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 33 patients used to be asymptomatic infections.



One new fatality was reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All the 219 infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Imported case

The patient is a Chinese working in Mongolia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 24 via Germany.



The new patient has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 38 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese working in Brazil who arrived at the local airport on May 18.



The second case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on May 18 via Denmark.

The third case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on May 19.

The fourth case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on May 23.

The fifth case is a Chinese working in Brazil who arrived at the local airport on May 24 via Germany.

The sixth case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on May 25.

The new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 39 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 128 confirmed patients and 2,905 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 26, of all the 57,912 local confirmed cases, 55,515 have been discharged upon recovery and 1,809 are still hospitalized, including 119 severe cases and 33 critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,607 imported cases, 4,599 have been discharged upon recovery and eight are still hospitalized.