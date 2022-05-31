News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 9 confirmed cases, 22 local asymptomatic infections

Four imported cases and five asymptomatic infections were also reported on Monday.
The city reported nine locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 22 local asymptomatic infections, four imported cases and five asymptomatic infections on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

9 confirmed cases

The first seven patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest two used to be asymptomatic infections.

No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All the 22 infections tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient, a Chinese working in Mexico, and the second patient, a Chinese working in Namibia, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 19 via Germany.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on May 22.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on May 25 via the Netherlands.

All the new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while their close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese working in Mexico who arrived at the local airport on May 19 via Germany.

The second case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on May 22.

The third case is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on May 27.

The fourth and fifth cases are Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on May 28 on the same flight.

The new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 58 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 189 confirmed patients and 1,735 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 30, of all the 57,995 local confirmed cases, 56,098 have been discharged upon recovery and 1,309 are still hospitalized, including 86 severe cases and 28 critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,614 imported cases, 4,603 have been discharged upon recovery and 11 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
