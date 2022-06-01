News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 confirmed cases, 10 local asymptomatic infections

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:40 UTC+8, 2022-06-01       0
There were also one imported case and four asymptomatic infections reported on Tuesday.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:40 UTC+8, 2022-06-01       0

The city reported five locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 10 local asymptomatic infections, one imported case and four asymptomatic infections on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

5 confirmed cases

The first four patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest one used to be asymptomatic infections.

No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All the 10 infections tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported case

The patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 30 via Canada.

The patient has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 25 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the local airport on May 24 via Ethiopia.

The second case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on May 29.

The third and fourth cases are Chinese studying in US who arrived at the local airport on May 29.

The new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 58 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 101 confirmed patients and 1,160 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 31, of all the 58,000 local confirmed cases, 56,119 have been discharged upon recovery and 1,213 are still hospitalized, including 82 severe cases and 28 critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,615 imported cases, 4,603 have been discharged upon recovery and 12 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     