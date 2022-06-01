COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 confirmed cases, 10 local asymptomatic infections

There were also one imported case and four asymptomatic infections reported on Tuesday.

The city reported five locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 10 local asymptomatic infections, one imported case and four asymptomatic infections on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

5 confirmed cases

The first four patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest one used to be asymptomatic infections.



No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All the 10 infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Imported case

The patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 30 via Canada.

The patient has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 25 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the local airport on May 24 via Ethiopia.



The second case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on May 29.

The third and fourth cases are Chinese studying in US who arrived at the local airport on May 29.

The new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 58 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 101 confirmed patients and 1,160 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 31, of all the 58,000 local confirmed cases, 56,119 have been discharged upon recovery and 1,213 are still hospitalized, including 82 severe cases and 28 critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,615 imported cases, 4,603 have been discharged upon recovery and 12 are still hospitalized.