Minors increasingly involved in Internet scams

  19:18 UTC+8, 2022-06-01       0
Many have family problems, Fengxian prosecutors said.
Minors taking part in Internet scam crimes have become a new type of juvenile delinquent in the past year according to white papers released by prosecutors in Shanghai's Minhang and Fengxian districts.

Many have family problems, Fengxian prosecutors said.

While the total number of cases fell 6.82 percent in 2021 from 2020 in Minhang, they climbed 189 percent in Fengxian District – especially sexual assaults.

New drugs are a particular problem in Minhang, prosecutors there said.

Shanghai was the first city in China to establish a juvenile protection program, which is now 35 years old.

To mark today's International Children's Day, also the first anniversary of the newly revised Law on the Protection of Minors, Shanghai prosecutors launched a role-play game, an online consulting service, a special working studio and other events.

Minhang prosecutors released the city's first role play games relating to the rule of law, aiming for a better way of teaching children.

The district is also the city's first to suggest restricting the role-playing game industry to protect minors from suffering ill effects of such content including pornography and violence.

Also, prosecutors in Fengxian District have set up a special studio, named "weixiaoxian," to help underage victims, including psychological guidance.

In the office for cases involving minors, the room is cozy and pleasant, trying to create a relaxing and calming atmosphere.

During the just-finished citywide lockdown, Hongkou prosecutors started an online open day and an online consulting service for children who need legal help and want to know more about the law.

And Jing'an prosecutors have released a Q&A comic covering 10 hot questions about the minors' protection law.

Fengxian
Hongkou
Minhang
