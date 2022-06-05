News / Metro

Out of lockdown comes new approach to community support

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:16 UTC+8, 2022-06-05       0
Local experts are calling for new community administration and service approaches in the wake of Shanghai's community lockdown.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:16 UTC+8, 2022-06-05       0
Out of lockdown comes new approach to community support
Ti Gong

Wang Chuanlan (left), deputy director of the Social Governance Research Center of Fudan University, serves as a volunteer in her compound during the lockdown.

Local experts are calling for new community administration and service approaches in the wake of Shanghai's community lockdown.

Wang Chuanlan, deputy director of the Social Governance Research Center of Fudan University, said traditional community administration and service models were not efficient enough to cope with residents' needs in special times, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My compound is home to a lot of migrant people and during the lockdown many faced difficulties such as lack of daily necessities, needs for medical services and anxieties, which were shared by other communities in the city," she said. "So I felt obliged to provide theory and practice support for voluntary services and community governance in Shanghai."

As the community was locked down and many services became inaccessible, residents in the compound needed to organize such services themselves.

Wang, with her expertise in research in grassroots social governance, has been serving her own compound in Yangpu District as a volunteer during the lockdown, and helped develop an efficient community management model.

Wang said she initiated several community governance conventions for the community in the special period, including how to develop procedures and approaches for dealing with local affairs, specified responsibilities and obligations, discussion and voting mechanisms and norms for management and supervision, to help the compound run smoothly.

Wang and other volunteers launched an online survey to learn needs of residents and prioritized them to organize group buying, parcel disinfection, hospital visits and medicine delivery, as well as care for seniors.

"We developed legible regulations on assessment and approval for group buying, products disinfection and after sales services," said Wang. "We also worked out a unified form for residents to apply for services in hospital visits and medicine delivery and a closed-loop procedure for volunteers to fill prescriptions for residents."

With her services, observation and online survey, Wang worked out a research report on the establishment of new neighborhood relations during the pandemic and gave her suggestions for improving neighborhood governance to the government.

Wang said the first choice for residents at the grassroots level was to take active action to help each other in their community.

"During the pandemic, such new neighborhood relations and organizations were like liquid to fill in gaps between the government and the market," Wang said. "This can improve the city's capacity in grassroots governance and communities' resilience against challenges."

Wang pointed out that previously, many people didn't know others living on the same floor of the same building. Now WeChat groups for residents in the same buildings and compounds and all kinds of groups for purchases have formed diverse self-management organizations or networks in neighborhoods.

"Such organizations are feasible approaches to improve local communities' resilience against emergencies or risks," she said.

Wang suggested the government coordinate interaction among neighborhood committees, residents committees, property management companies and such organizations to provide support for community governance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangpu
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     