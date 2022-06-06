Man held for ruckus at community PCR test site

A 28-year-old man has been detained after creating a scene at a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test site in his community last Sunday, Shanghai police said on Monday.

The incident took place at a residential complex on Nanquan Road in the Pudong New Area at 6pm on Sunday.

Having imbibed some alcohol, the man surnamed Li had a scuffle with his brother at home due to some disagreement and then left home carrying a knife, police revealed.

While passing the PCR test site in his community, an irate Li toppled a part of the unused test tubes and damaged the furniture and disinfectants, according to police.

Li's behavior disturbed the order at the test point, and after police reached the scene, he allegedly even assaulted the policemen.

Li could face the criminal charges of "making quarrels and picking fights" and physically assaulting police officers, police said.