Pelagic fishery resource research vessel embarks on 12th mission

China's first pelagic fishery resource research vessel – Songhang of Shanghai Ocean University – sailed off Luchao Port in the Pudong New Area on Wednesday, World Ocean Day, for its 12th scientific research mission.

Having finished 11 missions and traveled over 61,000 nautical miles, Songhang will conduct comprehensive research on fishery resources in the high seas of the Western Pacific for more than 100 days.

It carries 31 sailors and 27 researchers, including Ye Changxu, associate professor of Shanghai Ocean University College of Marine Sciences and chief scientist of the mission.

They have been divided into four groups dealing fishery resources, acoustic fishery, plankton, fish eggs and fish larva, as well as Hydrologic environment and physical oceanography, respectively.

Wang Hongzhou, chairperson of the university council, said that Songhang's departure signaled the full resumption of operation and research work of the university.

He also stressed that Songhang is an open and cooperative platform that can share various research resources with partners in the aquatic, ocean and environment sectors.

Wan Rong, university president, thanked the faculty and students for their joint efforts in overcoming all kinds of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure Songhang set sail successfully on Wednesday.

The expedition will make key contributions to support proper management of ocean resources, high-quality development of pelagic fishery and the sustainable development of the open seas in the Western Pacific, Wan added.

According to the university, it has organized experts from the university and outside to summarize experiences of previous expeditions and worked out 13 sets of research and monitoring standards and regulations for Songhang's new mission.

The university also overcame the pandemic impact to purchase all materials needed to ensure the safety and health of the crew and researchers on board. Drills have been organized to handle emergencies, including those brought by the pandemic.