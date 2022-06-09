COVID-19 in Shanghai: 4 confirmed cases, 5 local asymptomatic infections

Meanwhile, 80 confirmed patients and 526 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported four locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, five local asymptomatic infections and five imported asymptomatic infections on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

4 confirmed cases

All the patients tested positive during central quarantine.



No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 24 via Ethiopia.



The second case is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 4.

The third case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 5.

The fourth case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on June 6 via Singapore.

The fifth case is a Chinese working in New Zealand who arrived at the local airport on June 7.

All the new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 81 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 80 confirmed patients and 526 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 8, of all the 58,039 local confirmed cases, 57,122 have been discharged upon recovery and 329 are still hospitalized, including 14 severe cases and 14 critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,635 imported cases, 4,615 have been discharged upon recovery and 20 are still hospitalized.