Shanghai hospital expands Internet services

Shanghai Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital has become the first state-owned medical facility to offer Internet hospital services for people from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau and other countries.

The system also covers medical insurance from different provinces in the nation.

Previously, the online medical service was only available to local citizens with public medical insurance, and patients from other provinces paying the medical bill without using their medical insurance account.

So expatriates and non-Shanghai patients, who wanted to use a medical insurance account, had to go to the hospital for offline services.

From now on, all patients can enjoy quick and convenient online service including registration, consultation, payment, test result checks and drug prescription, hospital officials said.

The online service is available through the hospital's public WeChat account.