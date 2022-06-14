Disneytown, Disneyland Hotel to reopen on Thursday

Disneytown and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel will reopen on Thursday, with many of the shopping, dining, and recreational experiences in Disneytown becoming available to guests.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Disneytown and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel will reopen on Thursday, Shanghai Disney Resort has announced.

Upon reopening, many of the shopping, dining, and recreational experiences in Disneytown will be available to guests, operating with limited capacity.

Restaurants will offer adjusted menus featuring "grab-and-go" items.

The operation hours for Disneytown will be from 10am to 7pm, except for the World of Disney Store, which will operate from 9am to 7pm.

The Disneytown Parking Lot will also resume operation on Thursday, and will be open from 9am to 8pm daily.

Ti Gong

From now on, guests can make reservations for the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel through Shanghai Disney Resort's official website, app, and WeChat account, as well as the Resort Reservation Center and the resort's official travel partners' channels.

All room types will be available for reservations, subject to availability.

Most of the hotel's iconic dining experiences, including Lumière's Kitchen and Aurora, together with the Disney fairies-themed shop, Tinker Bell Gifts, will reopen at the same time.

Select hotel facilities, such as the King Triton Pool and the onsite fitness center, as well as the Wishing Star Ferry will remain closed temporarily.

Until July 12, Shanghai Disneyland Annual Pass holders will be able to enjoy a discounted room rate – approximately 20 percent off – for a Deluxe Garden View room at the hotel from June 16 to July 13.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Disney Resort has been shut since March 21 following the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence in the city. On June 10, Wishing Star Park, the World of Disney Store and the Blue Sky Boulevard resumed operation.

At this time, the resort's theme park, Shanghai Disneyland, and its other themed hotel, Toy Story Hotel, will stay closed until further notice.

During the reopening period, Shanghai Disney Resort will continue to implement its enhanced health and safety measures.

All guests will be required to present a green Suishenma health code and a negative nucleic acid test taken within 72 hours, as well as scan the venue code.

Ti Gong