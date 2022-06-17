News / Metro

Hopes raised to tackle crop losses caused by global warming

Shanghai scientists find "exciting prospect" of heat-resistant gene that could offer new approaches to breeding more durable rice, wheat and corn crops.
Ti Gong

TT3 is identified in African rice

Chinese scientists have found heat-resistant genes in crops, offering new approaches to tackle global warming-caused crop losses.

Using genetic research, experts have identified TT3, the physical location of heat-resistant genes for rice in Africa, within which the two genes of TT3.1 and TT3.2 interact together to enhance the heat resistance of rice.

There is an exciting prospect to use TT3.1 and TT3.2 in breeding rice, wheat, corns and other crops, said Lin Hongxuan, an academician at the Center of Excellence in Molecular Plant Sciences at the Chinese Academy of Science (CEMPS) in Shanghai.

Global warming has become one major risk to food safety.

The global average temperature is estimated to rise 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius in 2040, which could reduce global crop yields by 30 to 40 percent. However, the global population is expected to grow to more than 9 billion by that time.

The research, in which Lin's team from CEMPS and Lin Youshun's team from Shanghai Jiao Tong University collaborated, was published on the top scientific journal Science on Friday.

Ti Gong

Lin Hongxuan undertakes crop research in the field.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
