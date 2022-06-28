News / Metro

Story of Gubei Golden Street: a vivid practice of whole-process people's democracy

SHINE
  12:10 UTC+8, 2022-06-28       0
Gubei Civic Center is exactly the place where President Xi Jinping mentioned for the first time the concept of whole-process people's democracy.
SHINE
  12:10 UTC+8, 2022-06-28       0

Provided by Jiefang Daily.

An Dadi, a college teacher living on Gubei Golden Street of Changning District, is a member of Hongqiao Subdistrict's grassroots contact station on legislative matters.

The popular Golden Street leads to Gubei Civic Center, the exact place where President Xi Jinping mentioned for the first time the concept of whole-process people's democracy.

An, who cares so much about community affairs, and his neighbors are involved in the governance and development of this street that has gone viral online.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Changning
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     