Story of Gubei Golden Street: a vivid practice of whole-process people's democracy

An Dadi, a college teacher living on Gubei Golden Street of Changning District, is a member of Hongqiao Subdistrict's grassroots contact station on legislative matters.

The popular Golden Street leads to Gubei Civic Center, the exact place where President Xi Jinping mentioned for the first time the concept of whole-process people's democracy.

An, who cares so much about community affairs, and his neighbors are involved in the governance and development of this street that has gone viral online.