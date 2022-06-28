New leaders of CPC Shanghai Committee unveiled

Li Qiang was elected as secretary of the Communist Party of China Shanghai Committee, with 12th CPC Shanghai Committee members voting for him at their first plenary session.

Ti Gong

Li Qiang was elected as secretary of the Communist Party of China Shanghai Committee on Tuesday.

The votes were cast for him by members at the first plenary session of the 12th CPC Shanghai Committee, which was elected by the 12th CPC Shanghai Congress on Monday.

Meanwhile, Gong Zheng and Zhuge Yujie were elected as deputy secretaries of the CPC Shanghai Committee.



Besides them, Liu Xuexin, Wu Qing, Hu Wenrong, Zhao Jiaming, Chen Tong, Zhu Zhisong, Zhang Wei, Chen Jinshan and Guo Fang were also elected as members of the standing committee of the CPC Shanghai Committee.

Liu was also elected secretary of the 12th CPC Shanghai Commission for Discipline Inspection, while Ma Lesheng, Shi Tao, Meng Wenhai and Yang Huiliang were chosen as deputy secretaries.

Also, Yu Chengbin, Yu Hemin, Qi Yuqing, Qian Liang, Zhang Yuqing and Wang Xujie were elected as the other members of the standing committee of the commission.

Speaking after the election, Li pointed out that the 12th CPC Shanghai Committee was born at the intersection of the first and second hundred-year history of the CPC and shoulders the historical mission to build Shanghai into a socialist modern metropolis with global influence, a vision set by the 12th CPC Shanghai Congress.

He called on all the committee members to strive to realize the vision to build a better future of Shanghai.