News / Metro

New leaders of CPC Shanghai Committee unveiled

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:24 UTC+8, 2022-06-28       0
Li Qiang was elected as secretary of the Communist Party of China Shanghai Committee, with 12th CPC Shanghai Committee members voting for him at their first plenary session.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:24 UTC+8, 2022-06-28       0
New leaders of CPC Shanghai Committee unveiled
Ti Gong

New leaders of the Communist Party of China Shanghai Committee were elected on Tuesday.

Li Qiang was elected as secretary of the Communist Party of China Shanghai Committee on Tuesday.

The votes were cast for him by members at the first plenary session of the 12th CPC Shanghai Committee, which was elected by the 12th CPC Shanghai Congress on Monday.

Meanwhile, Gong Zheng and Zhuge Yujie were elected as deputy secretaries of the CPC Shanghai Committee.

Besides them, Liu Xuexin, Wu Qing, Hu Wenrong, Zhao Jiaming, Chen Tong, Zhu Zhisong, Zhang Wei, Chen Jinshan and Guo Fang were also elected as members of the standing committee of the CPC Shanghai Committee.

Liu was also elected secretary of the 12th CPC Shanghai Commission for Discipline Inspection, while Ma Lesheng, Shi Tao, Meng Wenhai and Yang Huiliang were chosen as deputy secretaries.

Also, Yu Chengbin, Yu Hemin, Qi Yuqing, Qian Liang, Zhang Yuqing and Wang Xujie were elected as the other members of the standing committee of the commission.

New leaders of CPC Shanghai Committee unveiled

The new Party leaders of Shanghai visit the former site of the first National Congress of the CPC on 76 Xingye Rd in Huangpu District after their election on Tuesday.

Speaking after the election, Li pointed out that the 12th CPC Shanghai Committee was born at the intersection of the first and second hundred-year history of the CPC and shoulders the historical mission to build Shanghai into a socialist modern metropolis with global influence, a vision set by the 12th CPC Shanghai Congress.

He called on all the committee members to strive to realize the vision to build a better future of Shanghai.

New leaders of CPC Shanghai Committee unveiled

Members of the new standing committee of the CPC Shanghai Committee retake the oath of the Party at the former site of the first National Congress of the CPC after their election on Tuesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Jinshan
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     