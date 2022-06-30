News / Metro

The world's largest planetarium among more venues to reopen in Shanghai

﻿ Li Qian
  17:02 UTC+8, 2022-06-30       0
Shanghai Astronomy Museum, the world's largest in scale, will reopen from July 1, together with Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, and Shanghai Natural History Museum.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Shanghai Astronomy Museum, the world's largest in scale, will reopen from July 1.

The world's largest planetarium and the city's tallest observatory are among a list of cultural and tourist sites to gradually reopen in Shanghai.

But theaters and cinemas inside will remain closed, and tour-guiding services will not be available.

But theaters and cinemas inside will remain closed, and tour-guiding services will not be available.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Shanghai Natural History Museum will reopen from July 1.

The science museum and the natural history museum will open from 9am to 5pm, Tuesdays to Sundays. The astronomy museum will open from 9:30am to 4pm, Tuesdays to Sundays.

All the three museums require online reservation which is available on their official website and WeChat accounts. On-site ticket booths will remain closed.

Visitors will require a green Suishenma health code, or an ID card as alternative, and a negative nucleic acid test taken within 72 hours. People also need to have their health condition verified via the "digital sentry," wear masks all the way and keep 1-meter distance from each other.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

View from The Top of Shanghai which is reopening with limited capacity from July 1

Also opening on July 1 is The Top of Shanghai, the observatory of Shanghai Tower – the world's second-tallest building at a height of 632 meters.

It will operate from 8:30am to 10pm, with its capacity limited to 50 percent.

Tickets are now on sale through its official WeChat account. A negative nucleic acid test result within 72 hours and the ID card used to book the tickets are required.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
