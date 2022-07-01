A city for the people: I play Zhou Enlai at his former residence

Ma Weijia, working at the Memorial of the First National Congress of the CPC, played the role of Zhou Enlai in the drama "Gunshots on Sinan Road – Marching Towards the Light."

As night fell, a gunshot went off outside General Zhou Enlai's residence on Sinan Road, breaking the original calm. Ma Weijia, working at the Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China, played the role of Zhou in the drama "Gunshots on Sinan Road – Marching Towards the Light."

It's really a challenge for him. Zhou is thin and has a Huai'an (Zhou's birthplace) accent, while Ma is a native Shanghainese and a little chubby. But when he put on the costumes and shouted: "Comrades, let's march toward the light," he felt a power that came through time and space.