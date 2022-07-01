News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 10 imported infections, no new local patients

  10:06 UTC+8, 2022-07-01
Meanwhile, 20 confirmed patients and eight asymptomatic infections were discharged.
The city reported no local infections, four imported cases and six imported asymptomatic infections on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

No new fatalities were reported.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Colombian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 28 via the United States.

The second to fourth patients are Chinese traveling in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 16.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 15 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese working in Argentina who arrived at the local airport on June 21 via Germany.

The second case is Chinese working in the Republic of Guinea who arrived at the local airport on June 21 via Ethiopia.

The third case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 25.

The fourth and fifth cases are Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 27.

The sixth case is a Chinese working in Germany who arrived at the local airport on June 28.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while their 63 close contacts on the flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 20 confirmed patients and eight asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 30, of all the 58,137 local confirmed cases, 57,520 have been discharged upon recovery and 29 are still hospitalized. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,725 imported cases, 4,684 have been discharged upon recovery and 41 are still hospitalized.

﻿
﻿
