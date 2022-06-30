Cancer center offers solution for patients with same rare disease of Jobs

Medical experts at the Shanghai Cancer Center have developed a comprehensive treatment plan for patients suffering from the same disease that killed former Apple chief Steve Jobs.

Medical experts at the Shanghai Cancer Center have developed a comprehensive treatment plan for patients suffering from the same disease that killed former Apple chief Steve Jobs.

Pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (pNETs) are a rare, multiple group of pancreatic neoplasms with a wide range of malignant potential. The disease came to public prominence due to Jobs.

The hospital said it has formed a plan entailing surgery, targeted medicine and strict monitoring to control the tumor and ensure patients' long-term survival.

In a recent case, a woman with pNET saw the cancer spreading in ovaries, liver and abdominal cavity, seriously impacting her life quality.

She went to the hospital in February in order to shrink the tumor.

Doctors conducted a medication plan to stabilize her condition and performed surgery in early March to remove the huge tumor in the ovaries.

Then, they gave targeted medicine to control the disease.

"All data indicators are very good and the patient's condition is well under control," said Dr Chen Jie from the hospital's neuroendocrine tumor clinic on Thursday.

"Patients with such disease must visit a quality hospital for check-up and treatment, which can include surgery, medication, radiation, intervention and endoscopy, based on pathological examination and classification. Many patients can still enjoy long survival after proper treatment."