News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 local confirmed cases, 54 asymptomatic infections

  09:52 UTC+8, 2022-07-12       0
Among them, three tested positive during routine community screening.
  09:52 UTC+8, 2022-07-12       0

The city reported five locally transmitted confirmed cases, 54 local asymptomatic infections, eight imported confirmed cases and five imported asymptomatic infections on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

5 confirmed cases

The first four patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest one was found in routine community screening.

54 asymptomatic infections

The first 52 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest two tested positive during routine screening.

Imported cases

The first two patients, both Chinese, and the third patient, a Canadian, arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 6 from Canada.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 7 from the United States.

The fifth and sixth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 8 from the United Kingdom via Finland.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 9 from the Hong Kong SAR.

The eighth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 10 from the US.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 145 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 1 from Ghana via France.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 2 from Canada.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 7 from the US.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on June 26 from the US.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 10 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 76 close contacts on the flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, eight confirmed patients and 10 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to July 11, of all the 90 local confirmed cases, 24 have been discharged upon recovery and 90 are still hospitalized.

So far, of all the 4,796 imported cases, 4,726 have been discharged upon recovery and 70 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
﻿
Follow Us

